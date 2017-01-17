Rawnaq Reigns as Champion Steeplechaser

Rawnaq Reigns as Champion Steeplechaser

Three wins in four attempts, including a pair of NSA-1 wins, vaulted the then 9-year-old son of Azamour to the Eclipse Award as top steeplechaser. Rawnaq opened the season with a 15-length score in Middleburg's NSA-3 Temple Gwathmey Hurdle Handicap in Virginia and came back three weeks later to edge Shaneshill by a neck after the three miles of the Calvin Houghland Iroquois Hurdle Stakes outside Nashville, Tenn.

