Rawnaq Reigns as Champion Steeplechaser
Three wins in four attempts, including a pair of NSA-1 wins, vaulted the then 9-year-old son of Azamour to the Eclipse Award as top steeplechaser. Rawnaq opened the season with a 15-length score in Middleburg's NSA-3 Temple Gwathmey Hurdle Handicap in Virginia and came back three weeks later to edge Shaneshill by a neck after the three miles of the Calvin Houghland Iroquois Hurdle Stakes outside Nashville, Tenn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blood Horse.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miranda vs Miley
|37 min
|Jim
|5
|Ashley Judd, has Lost her Damn Leftist Mind! Pa...
|1 hr
|Elaine hazelwood
|3
|Davidson county booking. I need answers plz
|1 hr
|Hames
|3
|Negroes and crime
|2 hr
|El Diablo
|33
|Obamas farewell speech
|2 hr
|Guest
|15
|Women smokers
|2 hr
|El Diablo
|30
|Boycott Ashley Judd after watching Vile rant pa...
|3 hr
|El Diablo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC