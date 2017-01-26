Pioneer Family of Black Tie Affair - ...

Pioneer Family of Black Tie Affair - from slaves to freedmen

Descendants of Lucretia Holt will be recognized at the 2017 Pioneer Family on Saturday, Feb. 4, during the African American Heritage Society's annual Black Tie Affair at the Embassy Suites in Cool Springs. A Pioneer family is one whose Williamson County roots can be traced back at least 150 years.

