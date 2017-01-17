Pain Management Doc Takes Stand in Meningitis Murder Trial

A pain management physician who suddenly found himself in the midst of a growing public health crisis broke down in tears yesterday as he told a jury about his first encounter with patients who had been sickened from contaminated steroid injections he administered. Testifying in U.S. District Court, anesthesiologist John Culclasure, MD, said he and his colleagues had expected the patients to be angry and blame them for the fungal meningitis from which they were suffering.

