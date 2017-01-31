Oprah joining a 60 Minutesa
The legendary chat show host, 63, said she was delighted to work on U.S. network CBS's flagship news magazine show as she has been a fan since her days as a young journalist in Nashville, Tennessee. "I've been a big admirer of 60 Minutes since my days as a young reporter," Oprah said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WYMG-FM Springfield.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Negroes and crime
|7 hr
|I used to be someone
|39
|why is trump whining
|8 hr
|I used to be someone
|19
|mayor barry
|9 hr
|Nobama
|8
|Boycott Ashley Judd after watching Vile rant pa...
|11 hr
|Trish
|66
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|12 hr
|I used to be someone
|27
|Curious About Demographic Here
|13 hr
|lah dee dah
|13
|don't block traffic
|14 hr
|lah dee dah
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC