Oprah joining a 60 Minutesa

Oprah joining a 60 Minutesa

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WYMG-FM Springfield

The legendary chat show host, 63, said she was delighted to work on U.S. network CBS's flagship news magazine show as she has been a fan since her days as a young journalist in Nashville, Tennessee. "I've been a big admirer of 60 Minutes since my days as a young reporter," Oprah said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WYMG-FM Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Negroes and crime 7 hr I used to be someone 39
why is trump whining 8 hr I used to be someone 19
mayor barry 9 hr Nobama 8
Boycott Ashley Judd after watching Vile rant pa... 11 hr Trish 66
megan barry liberal hypocrite 12 hr I used to be someone 27
Curious About Demographic Here 13 hr lah dee dah 13
don't block traffic 14 hr lah dee dah 2
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,467 • Total comments across all topics: 278,446,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC