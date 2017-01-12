Old Time Notes
The American Rose Society held a contest to name a new hybrid miniature rose developed by Brighton's Whit Wells. The new rose is a deep red with white reverse, has 30-35 petals and is a hybrid of Magic Carrousel and Unnamed Seedling.
