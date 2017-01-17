Now Casting: Background Roles on 'Nashville' and More Paid Gigs

"Nashville" is back and on a new network, and it wants you! The musical drama - now on CMT - is casting talent for background roles in a forthcoming episode. See that and more great opportunities of all sorts in today's casting roundup! "NASHVILLE" Country music drama "Nashville," starring Connie Britton and Hayden Panettiere, seeks background for an upcoming birthday party scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Back Stage.