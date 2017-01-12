Newly elected Tennessee Senate speaker names top staffer

In this Jan. 23, 2014, file photo, Lance Frizzell, right, and Sen. Brian Kelsey, R-Germantown, left, meet with then-Senate Speaker Ron Ramsey at the state Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. New Senate Speaker Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, on Friday, Jan. 13 2017, that Frizzell will not be retained as chief of staff.

