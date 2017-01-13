Nashville's competing pro-soccer grou...

Nashville's competing pro-soccer groups in merger talks

The two groups vying to bring professional soccer to Nashville - one in the form of a Major League Soccer franchise, the other in the form of a team with the lower-tier United Soccer League - are in merger talks, the Nashville Business Journal has learned.

