Nashville's competing pro-soccer groups in merger talks
The two groups vying to bring professional soccer to Nashville - one in the form of a Major League Soccer franchise, the other in the form of a team with the lower-tier United Soccer League - are in merger talks, the Nashville Business Journal has learned.
