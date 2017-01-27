Nashville's chief federal judge to re...

Nashville's chief federal judge to resign, launch firm

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Business Journal

Chief U.S. District Judge Kevin Sharp will resign this spring and launch a Nashville office for a national civil rights and employment law firm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nashville Union Teacher Oppose Betsy DeVos 5 hr Mom 1
Naomi Judd, Get Ashley Judd Needs Mental Interv... 8 hr I used to be someone 10
Obamas farewell speech 13 hr monkeyjobs 20
How do I become a webcam model? 14 hr Emily Wilson 1
Curious About Demographic Here Thu Because 4
Caseygirl 814 Wed nutzaplente 3
Underground bdsm clubs/ secret clubs ect Wed nutzaplente 8
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. NASA
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,171 • Total comments across all topics: 278,317,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC