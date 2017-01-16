Nashville Sounds release details on 2017 Scholarship Program
For the second consecutive year, the Nashville Sounds Foundation will award four $2,500 scholarships to graduating high school seniors who plan to attend college in fall of 2017. The program began in 2016 and is designed to help four deserving Nashville and Middle Tennessee students help pay for college tuition during their freshman year.
