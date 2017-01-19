Nashville Rep to Produce Regional Premiere of POSTERITY
Nashville Rep will produce Posterity to run from February 11 - 25, with discounted previews on February 9 and 10. Posterity, by Pulitzer and Tony Award-wining playwright Doug Wright , had its world premiere at Atlantic Theater Company in New York. Nashville Rep's production will be only the second production of this play - and a regional premiere.
