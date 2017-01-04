Nashville makes list of top cities with bed bugs
Pest control company Orkin have released their annual list of cities with the most cases of bed bugs, with Nashville coming in at No. 23. Washington, D.C., Chicago, New York and Columbus, Ohio rounded out the top five.
