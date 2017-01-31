Nashville investor makes second Memph...

Nashville investor makes second Memphis purchase

A prominent office tower in Memphis has a new owner. Priam Capital, a private equity firm based in Nashville, just purchased a 45,000-square-foot building at 5400 Poplar Ave. Priam initially entered the Memphis market in July 2016 when it bought the nearby Grove Park Center at 4515 Poplar Ave. "We are actively deploying capital across the ... (more)

