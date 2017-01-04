'Nashville' gets back to its roots at CMT
'Nashville' gets back to its roots at CMT Clare Bowen lost her job on her birthday. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2j5nlhR Chris Carmack answers questions about the new season of "Nashville" the television series on their soundstage Monday Dec. 12, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where are the older single men
|4 hr
|I used to be someone
|104
|WSMV Chris Miller
|8 hr
|will
|1
|Mallory Ervin (Feb '13)
|22 hr
|Texan
|2
|Rudy Kalis pushed out
|Tue
|shame on you
|12
|George Currey
|Tue
|Wander
|5
|Zooskool
|Tue
|interested
|10
|hermitage hall (Jul '12)
|Jan 2
|Kailey
|6
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC