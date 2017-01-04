'Nashville' gets back to its roots at...

'Nashville' gets back to its roots at CMT

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

'Nashville' gets back to its roots at CMT Clare Bowen lost her job on her birthday. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2j5nlhR Chris Carmack answers questions about the new season of "Nashville" the television series on their soundstage Monday Dec. 12, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where are the older single men 4 hr I used to be someone 104
WSMV Chris Miller 8 hr will 1
Mallory Ervin (Feb '13) 22 hr Texan 2
Rudy Kalis pushed out Tue shame on you 12
George Currey Tue Wander 5
Zooskool Tue interested 10
hermitage hall (Jul '12) Jan 2 Kailey 6
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,763 • Total comments across all topics: 277,616,121

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC