Nashville Based OTT Network, New Focus Network (NFN) Announces January 2017 Launch Date
NASHVILLE, TN , UNITED STATES , January 19, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nashville, TN - New Focus Network , digital media broadcasting company headquartered in Nashville announced today it will officially launch on January 22, 2017. New Focus Network is an OTT network created to distribute positive and empowering lifestyle programming for those desiring a more rewarding viewing experience in today's media culture.
