Nashville Airbnb fans, foes collide at Metro Council

News 2's Cory Curtis got the opportunity to sit down with Mike Mularkey on Tuesday and probe a little deeper about the season that just unfo Vanderbilt will not only try for it's first SEC win but try to end a streak of losses to the Lady Vols that the new head coach can't wait to NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville neighborhood activists came in droves to a public hearing to argue that property owners who rent out their homes through websites such as Airbnb are driving up rents and filling residential areas with party houses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.