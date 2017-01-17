NAMM 2017: Epiphone Gives First Look ...

NAMM 2017: Epiphone Gives First Look at Bonamassa Treasure Firebird 1

Epiphone will premiere its new and fourth Joe Bonamassa signature model at NAMM 2017: the Ltd. Ed. Joe Bonamassa "Treasure" Firebird-I Outfit.

