Music to Shop by at Farmers Market

Nashville, Tenn-based Cameron Sutphin, a singer and songwriter, provides background musical entertainment today for shoppers at the Westport Winter Farmers Market. Sutphin, who said he occasionally visits his Westport-area family, also performed at the summer market at the Imperial Avenue parking lot venue.

