Music to Shop by at Farmers Market
Nashville, Tenn-based Cameron Sutphin, a singer and songwriter, provides background musical entertainment today for shoppers at the Westport Winter Farmers Market. Sutphin, who said he occasionally visits his Westport-area family, also performed at the summer market at the Imperial Avenue parking lot venue.
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snow Danger With Open Schools
|1 hr
|la dee da
|8
|Nashville Schools
|1 hr
|snerk
|2
|George Currey
|1 hr
|the doctor
|7
|Review: Ilovekickboxing - Nashville (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|Alexandriawhite
|24
|Gregg Allman engaged to 24-year-old girlfriend (May '12)
|16 hr
|Eat A Peach
|10
|Chrish Lombard
|17 hr
|Doc
|2
|Kerry Underwood ( DECEIVED ) REPENT
|Sun
|Inquisitor
|2
