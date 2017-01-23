Mt. Juliet police seek to identify ho...

Mt. Juliet police seek to identify hotel robbery suspectsMt. Juliet...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Lebanon Democrat

According to a report from the Mt. Juliet Police Department, at about 5:09 a.m., two men, one who was armed with a knife, entered the hotel and demanded cash from an employee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boycott Ashley Judd after watching Vile rant pa... 4 min Yay 27
News Prominent Southern Bapist minister survives ous... (Oct '07) 18 min South Knox Hombre 67
Caseygirl 814 7 hr Confused 2
Alamo tennessee 8 hr nutzaplente 6
Ashley Judd, has Lost her Damn Leftist Mind! Pa... 10 hr ThomasA 11
Women smokers 11 hr Sarcastic Goober 32
Obamas farewell speech 19 hr hehehe 18
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,782 • Total comments across all topics: 278,201,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC