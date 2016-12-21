Mr. Thomas Bailey
Mr. Thomas Robert Bailey, age 27 of Nashville, Tennessee, formerly of Roopville, Georgia passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2016. Mr. Bailey was born in Carrollton, Georgia on September 8, 1989, the beloved son of Cynthia Faye Bolton Bailey and Curtis Dean Bailey.
