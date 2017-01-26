Mesa CRJ7 near Nashville on Jan 26th 2017, fuel leak followed by engine fire warning
A Mesa Airlines Canadair CRJ-700 on behalf of United, registration N515MJ performing flight YV-6176/UA-6176 from Washington Dulles,DC to Nashville,TN with 65 people on board, was descending through about 15,000 feet towards Nashville when the crew observed a rapid loss of fuel and declared emergency. About 3 minutes later the right hand engine's fire warning activated, the crew pulled the fire handle and discharged the fire bottles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.
