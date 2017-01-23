Man arrested at Nashville airport after 200 grams of heroin found in bag
A man was arrested Saturday night after more than 200 grams of heroin were allegedly found in his bags at the Nashville International Airport. According to an arrest affidavit, an airport police officer conducted a traffic stop on the ground level of the airport, due to a car's expired registration.
