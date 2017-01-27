Mae Beavers wil chair the Tennessee d...

Mae Beavers wil chair the Tennessee delegation at the GOP convention in June.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Lebanon Democrat

The Tennessee Legislature officially began its 110th General Assembly earlier this month, but the real business begins next week as committees will begin reviewing various introduced bills. The group officially convened Jan. 10 in Nashville, but similar to the first couple of days of school, the group became familiar with one another, established committees and handled housekeeping items before taking a short break before Monday when legislators begin making decisions on legislation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nashville Union Teacher Oppose Betsy DeVos 5 hr Mom 5
Davidson county booking. I need answers plz 5 hr Glengarry Heights 4
Boycott Ashley Judd after watching Vile rant pa... 14 hr Pedro 34
Naomi Judd, Get Ashley Judd Needs Mental Interv... Fri I used to be someone 10
Obamas farewell speech Fri monkeyjobs 20
How do I become a webcam model? Fri Emily Wilson 1
Curious About Demographic Here Jan 26 Because 4
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,651 • Total comments across all topics: 278,349,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC