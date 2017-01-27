Mae Beavers wil chair the Tennessee delegation at the GOP convention in June.
The Tennessee Legislature officially began its 110th General Assembly earlier this month, but the real business begins next week as committees will begin reviewing various introduced bills. The group officially convened Jan. 10 in Nashville, but similar to the first couple of days of school, the group became familiar with one another, established committees and handled housekeeping items before taking a short break before Monday when legislators begin making decisions on legislation.
