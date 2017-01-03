Last Word: Opening Day in Nashville, Parking Pass or Parking Space and Ell Persons
Lots of formalities Tuesday in Nashville where the 2017 session of the Tennessee Legislature begins. And that's what this first week back will be about on the floors of the state House and the state Senate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Currey
|1 hr
|Guess once more
|9
|Nashville Schools
|2 hr
|I used to be someone
|5
|Snow Danger With Open Schools
|3 hr
|I used to be someone
|9
|Review: Ilovekickboxing - Nashville (Sep '15)
|12 hr
|Alexandriawhite
|24
|Gregg Allman engaged to 24-year-old girlfriend (May '12)
|22 hr
|Eat A Peach
|10
|Chrish Lombard
|23 hr
|Doc
|2
|Kerry Underwood ( DECEIVED ) REPENT
|Sun
|Inquisitor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC