Lady Antebellum Performs Brand New Tracks in Live Show, Announces World Tour
Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood hit the stage in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday night for an intimate performance of several new tracks from their upcoming album, Heart Break . The event was streamed on Facebook Live.
