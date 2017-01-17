Kids' tonsillectomies make more sense for sleep apnea than strep throat
Children who have their tonsils removed to treat chronic throat infections or breathing problems during sleep may get more short-term symptom relief than kids who don't get tonsillectomies, two recent studies suggest. Over time, however, the benefits of surgery for chronic streptococcal throat infections appear to go away.
