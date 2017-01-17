Kids' tonsillectomies make more sense...

Kids' tonsillectomies make more sense for sleep apnea than strep throat

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Children who have their tonsils removed to treat chronic throat infections or breathing problems during sleep may get more short-term symptom relief than kids who don't get tonsillectomies, two recent studies suggest. Over time, however, the benefits of surgery for chronic streptococcal throat infections appear to go away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NewsChannel 5.com - Nashville, Tennessee - DCS ... (Apr '08) 1 hr Robin 191
WSMV Chris Miller 13 hr Noodles 12
Review: Ilovekickboxing - Nashville (Sep '15) 21 hr Desireeyates 27
Women smokers Mon ThomasA 27
Send a message to Toby Keith (Dec '12) Mon ThomasA 14
News Is Google Fiber Guilty Of Digital Redlining? Sun Mouse 1
dee henry-jenkins (Jan '10) Sun 1-big-mama 20
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,382 • Total comments across all topics: 278,018,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC