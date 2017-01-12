Kids Born to Opioid-Addicted Moms Seem to Fare Poorly in School
Children exposed to addictive drugs in the womb may be more likely to perform poorly in school, Australian researchers report. In the study, these exposed kids lagged behind their peers on grade-level tests of reading, writing, math, spelling and grammar.
