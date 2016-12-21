Keith Urban Joined By Nicole Kidman During New Year's Eve Show
Keith Urban had a special guest by his side as he headlined a free New Year's Eve concert in Nashville, Tennessee - his wife Nicole Kidman. The country music star counted down to 2017 during the Music City Midnight free outdoor concert by paying tribute to artists who died in 2016, and performed a medley of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah, Glenn Frey's Take It Easy, Merle Haggard's Mama Tried and Prince's Purple Rain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WENN Blog.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Neighbors Claim Dogs Live In Horrible Condition... (Sep '09)
|4 hr
|Debbie Di Grazia
|169
|Zooskool
|5 hr
|interested
|4
|I need to find an apt
|12 hr
|OldMan
|3
|the real truth about the jews
|14 hr
|Tranny Wreck
|3
|Chrish Lombard
|21 hr
|Zane B
|1
|Where are the older single men
|21 hr
|CAT
|99
|Looking for a loan shark
|22 hr
|Get it done
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC