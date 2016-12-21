Keith Urban Joined By Nicole Kidman D...

Keith Urban Joined By Nicole Kidman During New Year's Eve Show

Keith Urban had a special guest by his side as he headlined a free New Year's Eve concert in Nashville, Tennessee - his wife Nicole Kidman. The country music star counted down to 2017 during the Music City Midnight free outdoor concert by paying tribute to artists who died in 2016, and performed a medley of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah, Glenn Frey's Take It Easy, Merle Haggard's Mama Tried and Prince's Purple Rain.

