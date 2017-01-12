JPEC releases injured worker's name

JPEC releases injured worker's name

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: The Paducah Sun Online Edition

Jackson Purchase Energy Corp. has released the name of a journeyman line technician who was injured on the job last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Women smokers 1 hr I used to be someone 22
Send a message to Toby Keith (Dec '12) 1 hr What the what 11
WSMV Chris Miller 3 hr Yes he was 8
Brea from channel 5 (Jun '16) 4 hr jack n off 15
Nancy Van Camp (Apr '12) 4 hr dama rey 81
Unless You Repent ( YOU WILL BE SORRY) 7 hr I used to be someone 5
Carrie Underwood ( DECEIVED ) DECEIVED ) 10 hr repent now 2
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,617 • Total comments across all topics: 277,914,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC