Johnny Neel Is the Real Deal at Half Century Celebration in Music City
On December 28th, 2016, 3rd and Lindsley in Nashville, Tennessee hosted a special celebration concert starring keyboardist Johnny Neel with The Last Word along with special guests Jack Pearson - guitar, female vocalists Nanette Bohannon, Kelli Bruce & Cindy Shelton, Randy Boen - guitar, Russell Wright - bass and Curt Redding on drums. The collective presented material from Neel's new record 66/16.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WSMV Chris Miller
|30 min
|will
|1
|Where are the older single men
|3 hr
|nopity nope nope ...
|101
|Mallory Ervin (Feb '13)
|14 hr
|Texan
|2
|Rudy Kalis pushed out
|22 hr
|shame on you
|12
|George Currey
|Tue
|Wander
|5
|Zooskool
|Tue
|interested
|10
|hermitage hall (Jul '12)
|Jan 2
|Kailey
|6
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC