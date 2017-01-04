Johnny Neel Is the Real Deal at Half ...

Johnny Neel Is the Real Deal at Half Century Celebration in Music City

Read more: Clarksville Online

On December 28th, 2016, 3rd and Lindsley in Nashville, Tennessee hosted a special celebration concert starring keyboardist Johnny Neel with The Last Word along with special guests Jack Pearson - guitar, female vocalists Nanette Bohannon, Kelli Bruce & Cindy Shelton, Randy Boen - guitar, Russell Wright - bass and Curt Redding on drums. The collective presented material from Neel's new record 66/16.

