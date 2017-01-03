Jewish centers in several states targeted with bomb threats
Bomb threats targeted Jewish community centers in several states, but it wasn't immediately clear whether the threats were linked, authorities said Monday. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives spokeswoman Amanda Hils said in an email that the agency was aware of the threats and its field divisions were ready to assist state and local law enforcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tennessee state workers
|1 hr
|Coach
|1
|George Currey
|5 hr
|Guess once more
|9
|Nashville Schools
|6 hr
|I used to be someone
|5
|Snow Danger With Open Schools
|7 hr
|I used to be someone
|9
|Review: Ilovekickboxing - Nashville (Sep '15)
|16 hr
|Alexandriawhite
|24
|Gregg Allman engaged to 24-year-old girlfriend (May '12)
|Sun
|Eat A Peach
|10
|Chrish Lombard
|Sun
|Doc
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC