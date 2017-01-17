Jason Minton Molds a Strong Friday th...

Jason Minton Molds a Strong Friday the 13th Show in Franklin Tennessee

What's a native Tennessean who spent his life surrounded by the country music industry but grew up listening to the power pop pleasantries and British sensations like Squeeze and Crowded House to do? If you're Jason Minton you form a rock band built on a foundation of faith and strong acoustic sensibilities. In a live setting he looks the part of a rugged country boy.

