Grocery tax proposal complicated for mosta
Grocery tax proposal complicated for most Tennesseans Officials contend it will benefit everybody, but some argue otherwise. Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://tnne.ws/2jKsezX Gov. Bill Haslam announced the latest plank of his legislative agenda -- a broadband initiative -- Thursday morning at Cane Ridge High School in Antioch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naomi Judd, Get Ashley Judd Needs Mental Interv...
|3 min
|NC Life
|12
|why is trump whining
|56 min
|Tom
|11
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|1 hr
|Nobama
|13
|Obamas farewell speech
|1 hr
|Nobama
|23
|Boycott Ashley Judd after watching Vile rant pa...
|4 hr
|gross
|49
|Moderator does not want us to discuss gas tax h...
|5 hr
|John S
|2
|Review: Ilovekickboxing - Nashville (Sep '15)
|20 hr
|Mlirwin08
|28
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC