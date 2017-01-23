GEO Jobe Welcomes Jeff Lawrence to role in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Business Development

Industry leading ArcGIS Online and Geo Powered Cloud Solution Provider expands offerings in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle flight planning, data analysis, and aerial mapping Nashville, TN Jan 23, 2017 GEO Jobe, a leading GIS software and solution provider offering UAV mapping services, welcomes Jeff Lawrence to the team in the role of business development of UAV services. Lawrence is a licensed UAV pilot and experienced professional skilled in GIS project management and data planning projects.

