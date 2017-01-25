Former health care CEO leaving Nashvi...

Former health care CEO leaving Nashville to lead New York medical center

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Business Journal

Dr. Wayne Riley, the former CEO of Meharry Medical College, is leaving Nashville to lead an academic medical center in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ashley Judd, has Lost her Damn Leftist Mind! Pa... 2 hr I used to be someone 17
Underground bdsm clubs/ secret clubs ect 3 hr love my curiosities 5
why is trump whining 13 hr Because 2
Boycott Ashley Judd after watching Vile rant pa... 14 hr I used to be someone 32
Kirk Comiskey dba Nashville Music Productions (Jan '09) 18 hr Johanna E 36
Naomi Judd, Get Ashley Judd Needs Mental Interv... 20 hr proud American 2
News Prominent Southern Bapist minister survives ous... (Oct '07) Tue South Knox Hombre 67
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,515 • Total comments across all topics: 278,236,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC