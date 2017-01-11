Football coaches favor adding 2nd signing day in December
In this July 15, 2013, file photo, then-Louisiana Monroe head football coach Todd Berry speaks during an interview at the Sun Belt NCAA college football media day, in New Orleans. Coaches unanimously support creating an early signing period for college football in December, but the executive director of the American Football Coaches Association says none of them want a third signing day in June.
