Flight makes emergency landing in Nas...

Flight makes emergency landing in Nashville

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

'A disgrace': President Trump blasts SNL writer for targeting his son Barron and calls Madonna 'disgusting' for talking about blowing up the White House in interview with Sean Hannity Miami bows to Trump: Mayor makes his town the first sanctuary city to accept Trump's demands as he orders jails to cooperate with immigration officials Donald Trump 'called the National Park Service on the first day of his presidency to complain about inauguration crowd photos' What if David Muir's kids were kidnapped? Trump doubles down on his support for torture and praises waterboarding after grilling by ABC reporter Trump tells Republicans he could slap 20 per cent tariff on Mexican imports to pay for his wall - and White House says that's just one of the options Trump could PARDON sailor jailed in 'very unfair' case for photographing nuclear sub's classified areas - after his leniency plea cited ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Naomi Judd, Get Ashley Judd Needs Mental Interv... 6 hr sherry57 6
Obamas farewell speech 9 hr Obama sucks 19
Curious About Demographic Here 21 hr Because 4
Caseygirl 814 Wed nutzaplente 3
Underground bdsm clubs/ secret clubs ect Wed nutzaplente 8
Ashley Judd, has Lost her Damn Leftist Mind! Pa... Wed ThomasA 20
why is trump whining Wed ThomasA 3
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,001 • Total comments across all topics: 278,293,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC