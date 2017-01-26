Flight makes emergency landing in Nas...

Flight makes emergency landing in Nashville, no injuries

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" An airport official says a United Airlines flight from Washington, D.C., to Nashville has safely made an emergency landing after smoke was reported from an engine. Nashville International Airport spokeswoman Shannon Sumrall said Flight 6176 made a safe landing Thursday evening and was met by fire and police workers from the airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Naomi Judd, Get Ashley Judd Needs Mental Interv... 22 min ThomasA 9
Obamas farewell speech 4 hr monkeyjobs 20
How do I become a webcam model? 5 hr Emily Wilson 1
Curious About Demographic Here Thu Because 4
Caseygirl 814 Wed nutzaplente 3
Underground bdsm clubs/ secret clubs ect Wed nutzaplente 8
Ashley Judd, has Lost her Damn Leftist Mind! Pa... Wed ThomasA 20
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,422 • Total comments across all topics: 278,303,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC