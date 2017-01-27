First look: Office tenants wanted to anchor transformed city block in Nashville
A developer from Atlanta is working to drum up early interest in the 250,000 square feet of office space that is part of a mixed-use development proposed in one of Nashville's highest-profile neighborhoods, just north of downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott Ashley Judd after watching Vile rant pa...
|3 hr
|labwstone
|33
|Nashville Union Teacher Oppose Betsy DeVos
|10 hr
|Mom
|1
|Naomi Judd, Get Ashley Judd Needs Mental Interv...
|12 hr
|I used to be someone
|10
|Obamas farewell speech
|18 hr
|monkeyjobs
|20
|How do I become a webcam model?
|18 hr
|Emily Wilson
|1
|Curious About Demographic Here
|Thu
|Because
|4
|Caseygirl 814
|Wed
|nutzaplente
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC