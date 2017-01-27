First look: Office tenants wanted to ...

First look: Office tenants wanted to anchor transformed city block in Nashville

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Business Journal

A developer from Atlanta is working to drum up early interest in the 250,000 square feet of office space that is part of a mixed-use development proposed in one of Nashville's highest-profile neighborhoods, just north of downtown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boycott Ashley Judd after watching Vile rant pa... 3 hr labwstone 33
Nashville Union Teacher Oppose Betsy DeVos 10 hr Mom 1
Naomi Judd, Get Ashley Judd Needs Mental Interv... 12 hr I used to be someone 10
Obamas farewell speech 18 hr monkeyjobs 20
How do I become a webcam model? 18 hr Emily Wilson 1
Curious About Demographic Here Thu Because 4
Caseygirl 814 Wed nutzaplente 3
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,085 • Total comments across all topics: 278,322,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC