Filmworkers, Nashville, Edits and Posts "Garth Brooks: Yankee Stadium Live" in 4K

Adam Little edits and Jimmy Cadenas colors 2-hour concert special, produced and directed by Jon Small for AT&T's Audience Net Filmworkers , Nashville, provided editorial and post-production finishing services for Garth Brooks: Yankee Stadium Live, a 2-hour concert special that recently debuted on AT&T's Audience Network. Produced and directed by Jon Small, the special was captured, finished and broadcast in 4K and documents the superstar musician's two sold out shows from last summer, the first ever concerts for a country artist at Yankee Stadium, and Brooks' first appearance in New York City in 19 years.

