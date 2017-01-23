Filmworkers, Nashville, Edits and Pos...

Filmworkers, Nashville, Edits and Posts "Garth Brooks: Yankee Stadium Live" in 4K

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Digital Post Production

Adam Little edits and Jimmy Cadenas colors 2-hour concert special, produced and directed by Jon Small for AT&T's Audience Net Filmworkers , Nashville, provided editorial and post-production finishing services for Garth Brooks: Yankee Stadium Live, a 2-hour concert special that recently debuted on AT&T's Audience Network. Produced and directed by Jon Small, the special was captured, finished and broadcast in 4K and documents the superstar musician's two sold out shows from last summer, the first ever concerts for a country artist at Yankee Stadium, and Brooks' first appearance in New York City in 19 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Post Production.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boycott Ashley Judd after watching Vile rant pa... 2 hr So Sad 25
Caseygirl 814 3 hr Confused 2
Alamo tennessee 3 hr nutzaplente 6
Ashley Judd, has Lost her Damn Leftist Mind! Pa... 5 hr ThomasA 11
Women smokers 7 hr Sarcastic Goober 32
News Prominent Southern Bapist minister survives ous... (Oct '07) 10 hr Lucy Fur 66
Obamas farewell speech 15 hr hehehe 18
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,408 • Total comments across all topics: 278,196,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC