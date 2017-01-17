FB Financial Corporation Announces 20...

FB Financial Corporation Announces 2016 Fourth Quarter and Year End Earnings Call

11 hrs ago

The Company will host a fourth quarter and year end earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. CST on Friday, January 27, 2017, and the earnings conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://services.choruscall.com/links/fbk170127ihSlw5zS.html . For investors or analysts who want to participate during the call, the listen only dial-in number is 713-3587.

