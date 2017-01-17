Exclusive: Trump's first dance as pre...

Exclusive: Trump's first dance as president will be to Sinatra's 'My Way'

7 hrs ago Read more: Washington Examiner

In his first dance as commander in chief, President-elect Trump will take the dance floor with Melania to the tune of Frank Sinatra's "My Way," according to a source with knowledge of the official inaugural balls. The Washington Examiner has learned that Trump plans to take the floor as the 45th president at the Liberty Ball just as Nashville-based jazz singer Erin Boehme delivers opening song "Mack the Knife," which will be live broadcast for tens of millions of Americans to watch on TV.

Read more at Washington Examiner.

Nashville, TN

