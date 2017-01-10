Evita, Good Monsters Claim Top Honors at Midwinter's First Night
Studio Tenn and Tennessee Performing Arts Center's joint venture to produce Andrew Lloyd Webber 's Evita in Nashville resulted in the production claiming the top prize as "Outstanding Musical of The Year" at Sunday's Midwinter's First Night event at The Larry Keeton Theatre. Nashville Repertory Theatre's production of Nate Eppler 's original play Good Monsters took the title of "Outstanding Play of The Year" in the annual ceremony that dates back to its origins in 1989.
