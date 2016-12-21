Employers try a dose of kindness to e...

Employers try a dose of kindness to encourage injured workers

In an effort go from adversary to advocacy, experts see a growing trend for employers to initiate friendly conversation with injured workers who remain off the job. The gesture can prevent workers comp claimants from pursuing litigation and encourage them to return to work by improving morale.

