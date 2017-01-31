Disney fans see romance bloom in a Beauty and the Beasta trailer

Actress Emma Watson twirls on the dancefloor as heroine Belle in Disney's latest glimpse of its upcoming live-action remake of "Beauty and the Beast," the romantic fantasy film's final trailer ahead of its March release. The "Harry Potter" star joins "Downton Abbey" actor Dan Stevens, who plays the Beast, as well as Ewan McGregor, Emma Thompson and Stanley Tucci in the film, a remake of Disney's popular 1991 animated movie.

