Country trio Rascal Flatts coming to Caesars Windsor in April
Gary LeVox, Joe Don Rooney, and Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts perform onstage at the 2014 CMA Festival on June 5, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. Rascal Flatts has sold more than 22.5 million albums since debuting in 2000 and has become the most awarded country group in the last decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|beb
|4 hr
|nunia
|1
|Obamas farewell speech
|9 hr
|cantleavefastenough
|1
|Snow Danger With Open Schools
|10 hr
|I used to be someone
|12
|Unless Nashville Repents ( BRACE YOURSELF)
|13 hr
|Satan Is Liar
|1
|Carrie Underwood ( DECEIVED ) DECEIVED )
|14 hr
|SATAN LIAR LIAR
|1
|Tennessee state workers
|16 hr
|what
|2
|Nashville ( DECEIVED ) REPENT
|22 hr
|ESCAPELAKEFIRE
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC