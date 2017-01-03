Country trio Rascal Flatts coming to ...

Country trio Rascal Flatts coming to Caesars Windsor in April

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Gary LeVox, Joe Don Rooney, and Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts perform onstage at the 2014 CMA Festival on June 5, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. Rascal Flatts has sold more than 22.5 million albums since debuting in 2000 and has become the most awarded country group in the last decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
beb 4 hr nunia 1
Obamas farewell speech 9 hr cantleavefastenough 1
Snow Danger With Open Schools 10 hr I used to be someone 12
Unless Nashville Repents ( BRACE YOURSELF) 13 hr Satan Is Liar 1
Carrie Underwood ( DECEIVED ) DECEIVED ) 14 hr SATAN LIAR LIAR 1
Tennessee state workers 16 hr what 2
Nashville ( DECEIVED ) REPENT 22 hr ESCAPELAKEFIRE 2
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,486 • Total comments across all topics: 277,802,895

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC