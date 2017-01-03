Country trio Rascal Flatts coming to Caesars Windsor in April

Gary LeVox, Joe Don Rooney, and Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts perform onstage at the 2014 CMA Festival on June 5, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. Rascal Flatts has sold more than 22.5 million albums since debuting in 2000 and has become the most awarded country group in the last decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.