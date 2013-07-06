Country star Mel Tillis recovering fr...

Country star Mel Tillis recovering from digestive disease

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

In this July 6, 2013, file photo, Mel Tillis performs at the Oklahoma Twister Relief Concert at the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. Tillis' publicist said in a statement on Jan. 4, 2017, that the 84-year-old star was hospitalized in Nashville a year ago with diverticulitis and later underwent colon surgery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where are the older single men 1 hr Francis 111
WSMV Chris Miller 9 hr nopity nope nope ... 3
Rebecca Schleicher 15 hr Newschannel5fan 4
Mallory Ervin (Feb '13) Wed Texan 2
Rudy Kalis pushed out Tue shame on you 12
George Currey Jan 3 Wander 5
Zooskool Jan 3 interested 10
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,399 • Total comments across all topics: 277,641,622

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC