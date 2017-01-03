Country star Mel Tillis recovering fr...

Country star Mel Tillis recovering from digestive disease

Tillis' publicist said in a statement on Jan... NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Country music star Mel Tillis is receiving home care following surgery and treatment for a digestive disease.

