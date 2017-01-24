Country Radio Seminar's $99 Unemploym...

Country Radio Seminar's $99 Unemployment Rate

The unemployment rate is now available for CRS 2017, which will be held Feb. 22-Feb. 24 in Nashville, Tenn. at the Omni Hotel.

