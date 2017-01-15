Congressman John Lewis to deliver LaGrange College MLK address
Hailed as a trailblazer of the civil rights movement, U.S. Rep. John Lewis will present the annual Martin Luther King Jr. address at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 26 in Callaway Auditorium at LaGrange College.
